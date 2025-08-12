Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.0667.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,861,845,000 after purchasing an additional 493,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,457,000 after purchasing an additional 144,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,226 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

