Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 32.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

