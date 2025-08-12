Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,600 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,566,000 after buying an additional 126,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,255,000 after buying an additional 182,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,861,000 after buying an additional 104,257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after buying an additional 1,212,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,656,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $253.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.53.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

