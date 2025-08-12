Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider John Alexander Manzoni Purchases 321 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,046 ($27.48) per share, for a total transaction of £6,567.66 ($8,821.57).

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 335 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £6,549.25 ($8,796.84).

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 331 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,985 ($26.66) per share, with a total value of £6,570.35 ($8,825.18).

Diageo Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,061.60 ($27.69) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,797 ($24.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,677 ($35.96). The company has a market cap of £45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,920.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,054.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($31.86) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.86) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,393.14 ($32.14).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.