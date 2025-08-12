Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,745 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. Benchmark boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.00. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

