Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,198 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

