Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $278.29 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $288.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

