Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Critical Comparison

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $606.99 million 4.74 $235.88 million $1.40 12.31 Agnico Eagle Mines $8.29 billion 8.22 $1.90 billion $5.88 23.03

Risk & Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 7 5 3.21

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $136.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Dundee Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 37.07% 21.79% 18.98% Agnico Eagle Mines 30.63% 13.79% 9.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Dundee Precious Metals on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

