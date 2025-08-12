Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veridan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

