Cypress Capital Group Sells 143 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group's holdings in Cintas were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1%

CTAS stock opened at $223.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

