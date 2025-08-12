AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after purchasing an additional 556,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,510,000 after purchasing an additional 349,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,730,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

