Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Hershey by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,396,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hershey by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,096,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,743,000 after buying an additional 132,019 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.53 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.68.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

