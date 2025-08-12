Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $102,000 Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,746,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CDW by 15.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,596,000 after purchasing an additional 378,841 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CDW by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,624,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 157,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

