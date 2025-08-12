ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $395.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

