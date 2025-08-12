Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Western Digital by 58.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 265,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 98,352 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,867,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,518,000 after buying an additional 288,459 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.