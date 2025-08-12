Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,153,011 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,153,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.57% of PPG Industries worth $390,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,018 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $105,349,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,737.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,151,000 after acquiring an additional 607,154 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

