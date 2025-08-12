Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 1,621 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

MO opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

