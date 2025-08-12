Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 855,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,504,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 393,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CHD opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,300 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

