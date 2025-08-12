Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,906,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $354,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vertiv by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

