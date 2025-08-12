Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 870 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,942,000 after acquiring an additional 347,916 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,314,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Bank of America downgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

