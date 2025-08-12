SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Increased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $568.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

