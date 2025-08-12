Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,873,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $241.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

