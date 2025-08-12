C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 671 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $143.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

