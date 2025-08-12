Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $360.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

