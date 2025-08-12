C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 7,934 Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock International Dividend ETF worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5%

BlackRock International Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $692.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.30.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

