iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,638 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 907,276 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 905,600 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after purchasing an additional 669,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after acquiring an additional 486,505 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 25.7%

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

