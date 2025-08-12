JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 452,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 211,669 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

