C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 5,768 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

