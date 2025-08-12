C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $673,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.