LGT Group Foundation Sells 69,722 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,722 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $354.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.57 and its 200-day moving average is $347.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.