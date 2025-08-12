Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million.
Energy Services of America Price Performance
Energy Services of America stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.
Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Services of America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
