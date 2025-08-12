Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESOA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Services of America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.