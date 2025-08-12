Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of CTRM opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castor Maritime stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Castor Maritime worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

