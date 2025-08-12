LGT Group Foundation Has $82.36 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,339 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 2.2%

ABNB opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,855,583.08. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.