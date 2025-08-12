LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 288,442 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $49,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11,349.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,551,000 after buying an additional 1,910,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $153,576,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,316,000 after buying an additional 951,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,496,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,038,000 after buying an additional 839,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2%

Fortinet stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

