Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.726. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. Celanese has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.79%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 265.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

