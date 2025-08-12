Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

