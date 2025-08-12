Reviewing Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) & Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) and Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Enagas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities 14.89% 9.20% 3.62% Enagas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Enagas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Chesapeake Utilities has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enagas has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Chesapeake Utilities pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enagas pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Chesapeake Utilities pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Enagas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities $787.20 million 3.71 $118.60 million $5.61 22.09 Enagas $979.99 million 4.05 -$323.88 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Utilities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enagas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Utilities and Enagas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities 0 2 0 1 2.67 Enagas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $124.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Chesapeake Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Utilities is more favorable than Enagas.

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities beats Enagas on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the United States; and sustainable energy investments. This segment is also involved in the provision of other unregulated services, such as energy-related merchandise sale and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and plumbing and electrical services. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Enagas

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

