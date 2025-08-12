Cooper Financial Group Purchases 225 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $545.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price objective (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

