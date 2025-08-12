Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

IBST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ibstock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 188 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

LON IBST opened at GBX 146 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £575.26 million, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 143 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 212 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.71.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ibstock will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ibstock news, insider Richard Akers acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £155,000 ($208,193.42). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

