Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE JCI opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

