Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Head to Head Survey

Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.44 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.88 Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion N/A $161.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Shangri-La Asia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shangri-La Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

Shangri-La Asia beats Membership Collective Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

