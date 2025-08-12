Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) vs. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Addex Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.17%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics 3,584.49% -54.27% -49.15% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,004.91% -76.09% -54.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $460,000.00 18.09 $8.02 million ($0.34) -23.09 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $58.84 million 36.55 -$463.66 million ($1.78) -2.97

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Addex Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel mGlu2 PAM compounds for the treatment of CNS and related diseases; license and research agreement with Indivior PLC discovery, development, and commercialization of novel GABAB PAM compounds for the treatment of addiction and other CNS diseases; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association to evaluate the role of GABAB PAM compounds in preclinical models of CMT1A. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.