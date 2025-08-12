Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 940 ($12.63) to GBX 1,040 ($13.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.78) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.78) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,250 ($16.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,136 ($15.26).
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.09), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($32,709,777.26). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
