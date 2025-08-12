Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 940 ($12.63) to GBX 1,040 ($13.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.78) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.78) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,250 ($16.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,136 ($15.26).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 902 ($12.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 452.50 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,031.50 ($13.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 902.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.49.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.09), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($32,709,777.26). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

