JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 390,399 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $436,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,988,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,378,000 after purchasing an additional 740,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,720,000. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,628,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

