JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $407.92 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $407,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,705. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

