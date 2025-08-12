King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 780 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup reduced their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OKE opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.31%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

