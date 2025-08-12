JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $557.96 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.65% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $557,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,451,000 after acquiring an additional 447,457 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,653,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 324,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 742.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

