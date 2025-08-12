Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 112,928.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 37,409.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 65,840 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 78,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

