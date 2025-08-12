SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 809,960 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,020,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,187,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,336,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,071,000 after buying an additional 242,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.9%

SN opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

