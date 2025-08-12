JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 75,028 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,807,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $579,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

